School bus safety bill passes through GA Senate, must go through House

GEORGIA (WTVM) - A new bill that could potentially help keep children safe throughout the state has now passed through the Georgia Senate, but will now have to go before the Georgia House of Representatives.
Should the bill pass through the House and if there is a grass median, drivers traveling the opposite direction must stop if a school bus is stopped.
When asked for one of the biggest issues for Georgia school bus drivers, they say cars not stopping when they do to load and unload students is at the top of their minds.
A previous law passed last July stating if there is a concrete or grass median along with a turning lane on a four-lane highway, drivers traveling in the opposite direction do not have to stop when buses do.
State Senator Ed Harbison thinks that law should be changed to protect our children.
“A survey found that last year 12,229 Georgia bus drivers reported 7,945 illegal passes in one day because of the change in law last session,” said State Senator Harbison.
Currently, if there is a median, only traffic following the school bus must stop when the bus does to load or unload students.
“I think that’s something, yes, it should be reinforced because some buses stop, all of them stop and I think that any car should stop but some people keep going and that’s really dangerous,”-said Marie Narvaez, who is the parent of a child who rides the bus.
According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, lawmakers feared that any delay in passing the bill could increase the risk of a child dying on the roads.
“Because nowadays with people listening to the radio they got headphones on and all those kinds of things they are distracted as it is and they may not be as aware as they have previously have been but I think its a good bill it adds to the safety of our children especially those riding buses and I pray it will passed in the house as well,” said State Senator Harbison.
According to the Georgia Department of Education, at least one child has died crossing to a school bus since that law was passed in July.
The next step is getting the billed passed through the House and onto Governor Brian Kemp’s desk for his signature.
