6 suspects arrested in Valley, AL on drug related charges

VALLEY, AL(WTVM) - Six suspects were arrested in Valley, Alabama on drug-related charges Thursday, Feb. 7.
The following suspects are charged with unlawful possession of controlled substance (meth), unlawful possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of prescription drugs:
- Melissa Morgan Huddleston, 42, of Valley
- Hezekiah Randal Terran Morgan, 18, of Valley
- Larry Love, 27, of Valley
- Ricky Lewis Banks, 37, of Valley
- Daniel Alan Noon, 30, of LaFayette
- Lorena Lavon Nicole McWhorter, 31, of Cusseta
The Drug Task Force and Chambers County SWAT Team searched a home in the 200 block Combs Street, and seized a Mossberg 817 Rifle, 380 pistol, methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription medication, and drug paraphernalia.
The suspects were transported to the Chambers County Detention Facility.
