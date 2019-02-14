2 suspects wanted in Columbus for burglaries at a business

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two suspects are wanted in Columbus for burglaries at a business.
According to the Columbus Police Department, the burglaries happened on Feb. 5 and Feb. 9 at WorkPros, located on Lindsey Drive.
The suspects are described as males in their teens or early 20s. Both are slim build. One suspect has short dreads and the other has short hair.
Photos of the suspects have been released.
Anyone with information on their identity is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department at 706-225-4298.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.