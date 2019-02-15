Auburn University hosts 12th annual Diabetes Research Day

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - On Friday, Auburn University hosted its 12th annual Boshell Diabetes & Metabolic Diseases research day at the Hotel at Auburn University and Dixon Conference Center.
Dr. Mitchell Lazar, Director of Institute for Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism for the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania delivered the keynote speech.
Dr. Doug Mashek, Associate Professor of Physiology, Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics, University of Minnesota did the plenary lecture.
There were also a number of presentations displayed that were done by students. The Boshell Diabetes and Metabolic Diseases Research Program at Auburn University is dedicated to improving the lives of all people with diabetes through world-class research and scientific investigation.
The annual Research Day brings together experts from around the United States to present current topics related to diabetes and the role of obesity in its development.
