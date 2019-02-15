City of Columbus suspends Tree for Fee services due to widespread storm damage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Due to widespread storm damage throughout the area, the City of Columbus is issuing a moratorium on the Tree for Fee Services.
Citizens will have the opportunity to place trees on the curb without charge through March 1, as crews are still in the process of cleaning up tree debris.
Trees must be cut into lengths of four feet and must be placed and the curb side for collection.
For more information, contact the Deputy City Manager’s Office at 706-653-4029.
