City of LaGrange celebrates new skate park with ribbon cutting ceremony

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - The City of LaGrange and the Callaway Foundation held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday for the city’s new skate park.
Skateboarders along with city officials were there for a sneak peek.
The money for the park came from the Callaway Foundation at a cost of around $800,000. The skate park is located at the Southbend Park in downtown LaGrange. It was designed by Stantec Action Sports Group and constructed by New Line Skateparks.
“It’s designed for all levels from beginners to advanced skate boarders. It’s not just for skate boarders. It’s for bicycles and scooters,” said Leigh Threadgill, senior planner for the City of LaGrange.
The grand opening for the skate plaza is planned for Saturday, April 20.
