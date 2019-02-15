City of LaGrange Youth Council hosts movie night to raise mental health awareness

LAGRANGE, GA (WTVM) - A free movie night was held in LaGrange Thursday at the Sweetland Amphitheatre.
The City of LaGrange Youth Council hosted the event and the movie shown was “The Proposal.”
The goal of the movie night was to raise awareness of mental health and for people to learn more about local programs. Along with the movie were local musical acts, ice skating, games, and food.
Proceeds from concession and carnation sales were donated to the National Alliance on Mental Illness of West Georgia.
“If you are suffering and feel alone just talk to someone. Your friends are there for you. If you have a problem, say something. It is simple as that,” said Luke Daniel from LaGrange High School.
The event was open to the public.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.