City truck driver arrested, charged in fatal accident on River Rd. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The driver of a city truck involved in a fatal accident on River Rd. in Columbus on Jan. 31 has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
72-year-old Lewis Triester was taken into custody on Feb. 15.
The accident claimed the life of 63-year-old James Gibson of Fortson when the private vehicle he was driving collided with a city of Columbus garbage vehicle at the intersection of River Rd. and Willett Dr.
Triester has been charged with misdemeanor homicide by vehicle.
He is currently being held in the Muscogee County Jail with a bond of $5,000.
Triester is expected to make his first appearance in Recorder’s Court on Feb. 16 at 8:00 a.m.
News Leader 9 will continue to follow this story.
