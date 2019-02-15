Columbus cold case gaining national recognition

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 2012 murder of a Columbus mother that remains unsolved is now gaining national attention.
The story of 28-year-old Ciara Ingram who was found stabbed to death in her Cherokee Ave. apartment will be the focus of the episode of “Dateline” airing on Feb. 15.
Ingram’s ex-husband Jarod Ingram was arrested just a month after her death, but was acquitted of her murder in June 2018.
A Columbus detective said the couple’s children, ages 6 and 7 at the time, told investigators Jarod Ingram put them in the car and went back inside the apartment. When the children got hot, they got out of the car and heard screams coming from the apartment, according to an officer’s testimony.
Jarod Ingram also says that though his relationship with Ciara was filled with arguments, none of their disagreements ever turned physical.
After being exonerated, Jarod Ingram said he felt the lack of evidence linking him to the crime was the reason the jury acquitted him.
“The cellphone ping that showed the last time I was at her home and the time I arrived him in Cataula --They were trying to say I could have gotten to Cataula in 11 minutes which would have left me with more than 10 minutes to commit what they said I committed. It was just ridiculous. There was male DNA other than mine found two to three feet from her body and they didn’t pursue that,” Jarod Ingram stated.
Jarod Ingram has since remarried and working a full-time job. His only hope now is regaining custody of his two children.
