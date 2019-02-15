Columbus police name 2019 Most Wanted list

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police are asking the public for assistance tracking down some of the city’s most wanted offenders.
Offenders are wanted for violent, property and person crimes.
The police department took to its Facebook page to get the word out about suspects who are wanted on various charges.
Police are warning the public not to approach the individuals under any circumstances. If you know of their whereabouts, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
Violent Crimes
- Nehemiah Pollard, Fleeing and Eluding
- Marquavious Stepney, Robbery
- Tacquan Williams, Armed Robbery
- Roderick Moore, Convicted felon in possession of a firearm
- Gerald McGhee, Robbery
- Brandon Reese, Fleeing and Eluding
Property Crimes
- Derrick Ford, Entering Auto
- Timothy Prather, Burglary
- Tom Callahan, Entering Auto
- James Hunter, Auto Theft
- Dominick Byrd, Entering Auto
- William Blake Turnham, Auto Theft
- Quincy Persel Jones, Burglary
- Michael King, Entering Auto
Persons Crimes
- Michael Lewis, Aggravated Assault
- Scotty Sherman, Aggravated Assault
- Courtney Culver-Harry, Aggravated Stalking
- Syberia Paige, Aggravated Assault
