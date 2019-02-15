Get Used To The Rain...

Hope you enjoyed the dry weather the past couple of days, because you won’t see that again for a while. We will be entering a very wet stretch of weather for at least the next 10 days. A trough will dig into the western US, while a strong ridge of high pressure will dig off the SE US coast, and this pattern is expected to lock in. This will put the entire SE US in the battle zone between cold and warm air, which means lots of rain. Over the next 10 days, we’ll see multiple disturbances bringing us multiple rounds of rain, with widespread totals in the 3-5 inch range here over the next 10 days. Flooding could become a concern, especially for northern Alabama and Georgia, where a up to a foot of rain could fall. Temperatures look to be generally above normal, with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s and 60s, with only Monday & Tuesday being a bit cooler, in the 50s.