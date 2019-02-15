Inmate accused of escaping Chambers County work detail appears in Columbus courtroom on unrelated charges

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An inmate accused of escaping a work detail in Chambers County appeared in a Columbus courtroom Thursday on unrelated charged.
Thomas Hart pleaded not guilty to felony theft charges.
Investigators said Hart used websites like Craigslist to sell heavy duty equipment such as bob cats and trailers to contractors. They said Hart sold more than $70,000 worth of stolen equipment.
Hart escaped from the Chambers County Jail custody in January. Those charges were not heard in court on Thursday. He is expected to return to Recorder’s Court Monday at 9 a.m.
