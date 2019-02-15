Jean Amos, wife of Aflac founder turns 90

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday is a very special day for a lady in the Columbus community.
Jean Amos turned 90 years old. News Leader 9 visited took her balloons, candy, and a birthday cake.
Jean Amos was married to her husband Paul Amos for more than 65 years before he passed away in 2014. Paul Amos and his two brothers founded Aflac in the 1950s. Their son Dan Amos is the current chairman and CEO of the company.
Jean Amos said she was trilled to celebrate 90 years and said it feels great.
"I've had a real happy life. It's been an exciting life, that's part of it. And above all else, God's been really good to me," said Jean Amos.
Along with her husband, Jean Amos has a long history of philanthropy and community service right here in the Chattahoochee Valley. That works has touched countless lives with donations and financial support.
