Kilwins in Uptown Columbus prepares Valentine’s Day treats

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - As many celebrated Valentine’s Day Thursday, a chocolate shop in Uptown Columbus worked overtime to deliver goodies to its customers.
Kilwins has an assortment of treats such as chocolate covered pretzel rods, Oreos, chocolate covered strawberries, and more. Customers can even watch team members create the delicious sweets.
“To give our customers the opportunity to customize things, that’s what sets us apart,” said Owner Christy Moore. “You can go buy heart boxes anywhere in town, but you can’t buy a heart box that you can feel with her favorite things.”
Kilwins is located at 1230 Broadway.
