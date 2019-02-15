National Civil War Naval Museum celebrates Black History Month with ‘Life Every Voice’ Tour

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Students at Wynnton Arts Academy in Columbus got an up close and personal look into the lives of black Civil War heroes on Friday.
The National Civil War Naval Museum brought the Lift Every Voice Tour to third through fifth grade students. Local actors put on a five minute act to describe an African American in history during the Civil War. Afterwards, they answered questions from students.
Leader from the museum said it’s a good time to learn what life was like during the Civil Wat and waht some people had to go through. The museum also said it’s good for children in Columbus becasue they can stop by any time to learn about history.
“Everybody’s life story makes a difference in history, and these are some of those people that we are going to talk about today in unique situations doing some things, living lives in the way you wouldn’t think they would have," said Holly Wait, a member of the Naval Museum. "We are going to bring that to life.”
There will be another show this weekened at the museum beginning at 1 pm.
