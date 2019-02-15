New bill proposes switching to modern touchscreen voting machines across the state of Georgia

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia’s voting machines and systems have garnered widespread criticism in recent years due to lack of accountability and security. While almost everyone acknowledges the need for a replacement, debate is taking place over exactly what the next system should be.
A bill, recently introduced by State Representative Barry Fleming, is requesting new voting machines be purchased for the entire state. The bill calls for touchscreen ballot-marking devices that will print a paper ballot reflecting the voter’s choices after they have made their selections.
Supporters say this option is best because it is reliable, traceable, and allows voters to double-check their touchscreen selections before casting a ballot.
However, not everyone likes this plan. Some lawmakers favor the hand-marked paper ballots tabulated by an optical scanner, citing that they are an equally reliable option that cost much less than the touchscreen machines.
If the new bill does pass, it will be the first voting machine update in 18 years for Georgia residents.
