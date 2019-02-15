Nice knowing ya, sunshine!

Next week however, we could see upwards of 2-4” of rain as the pattern remains unsettled potentially all the way into next weekend thanks to a front stalling out over the Southeast. Temperatures look slightly cooler on Monday and Tuesday as afternoon highs drop down slightly into the 60s, but surge well into the 70s Wednesday and beyond. We’ll keep you updated on the potential for any flooding concerns from the wet pattern next week, but for now, just some light rain expected here and there through the weekend and gradually turning warmer today with southwest winds in place.