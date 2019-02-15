Nickelodeon reviving ’90s classics ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ and ‘All That’; ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ spinoffs also on the way

(Gray News) – Nickelodeon is dusting off some of its ‘90s repertoire for a new generation of younger viewers.
The children’s TV network on Thursday announced a new slate of shows, some of which should bring back fond memories for millennials.
A new version of the sketch-comedy show “All That” is in development. The original show ran from 1994 to 2005 and featured young comedic actors including current “Saturday Night Live” star Kenan Thompson. The new series “will showcase an all-new cast of kids, with cast members through the years making special appearances during the season.”
Thompson will executive produce the revival.
Juvenile horror anthology series “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” is also making a comeback as a new miniseries, which will debut this October, coinciding with an “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” theatrical film.
The miniseries will “follow new members of the Midnight Society as they gather around a campfire in the woods to share scary stories.”
“SpongeBob SquarePants” fans can look forward to July 12, when the one-hour special “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout” premieres.
“Core characters” from the “SpongeBob SquarePants” universe will also be featured in spinoffs in the form of “new series, specials and feature-length movies.”
A new “SpongeBob” film, “It’s a Wonderful Sponge,” is set to premiere on May 22, 2020.
The network is also bringing back “Blue’s Clues” and the game show “Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader?” – which will be hosted by professional wrestler John Cena.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.