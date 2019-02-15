Suspect wanted in Opelika for robbery at convenience store on Pepperell Pkwy.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Opelika for robbery at a convenience store.
The robbery happened Jan. 26 at Mini Mart Food Store on Pepperell Parkway. Police responded to the robbery at 12:35 p.m.
According to the store clerk, the suspect produced a gun and demanded money from the register. After taking the money, the suspect fled the store on foot.
The suspect is described as a male around 6’0” weighing roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue toboggan hat, a black hoodie, and blue jeans.
Photos of the suspect have been released.
Anyone with information on his identity or the case is asked to call the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.