United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley hosting 10th annual youth camp

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is hosting its 10th annual youth camp this week.
The camp is for seventh graders from both public and private schools in the area. The purpose of the camp is the teach students about homelessness, poverty, and day-to-day struggles that people face and how they can provide help.
The children also get the opportunity to visit partner agencies and hear first hand some issues that effect youth in the community.
"We've got to engage our youth in what's going on,” said Rachel Chambless, coordinator of volunteer engagement for Women United. “We have lots and lots of kids all over our area who are looking to get involved, who want to make a difference, and what we're trying to do today is show them ways that they can do that right now as a seventh grader."
The children attend the camp for three days. On the last say, the students take all the information that they have learned and apply it. Using sponsored money, they shop for some of those need that they discovered during the camp.
