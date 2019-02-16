AL law enforcement searching for man suspected of shooting Auburn police officer

By Olivia Gunn | February 15, 2019 at 9:39 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 10:22 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting an Auburn police officer Friday night.

Police are searching for 38-year-old Christopher James Wallace in connection to the shooting.

According to Auburn police, officers responded to a report of a business robbery in the 400 block of North Dean Road at around 5:30 p.m.

Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Opelika Road and was met with gunfire when they approached the vehicle. A female was also in the vehicle with Wallace.

The officer was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Wallace was wearing a camp hoodie and driving a silver Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag 6AB5267. Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911

The suspect was driving a silver Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag 6AB5267. ((Source: Matthew Clegg))

