AL law enforcement searching for man suspected of shooting Auburn police officer

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Police are searching for a man suspected of shooting an Auburn police officer Friday night.
Police are searching for 38-year-old Christopher James Wallace in connection to the shooting.
According to Auburn police, officers responded to a report of a business robbery in the 400 block of North Dean Road at around 5:30 p.m.
Police located the suspect’s vehicle in the 1100 block of Opelika Road and was met with gunfire when they approached the vehicle. A female was also in the vehicle with Wallace.
The officer was transported to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment.
Wallace was wearing a camp hoodie and driving a silver Jeep Liberty with Alabama tag 6AB5267. Anyone who sees this vehicle is asked to call 911
