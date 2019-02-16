AL woman who fatally stabbed man in heart denied high court case review

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The appellate process has ended for an Autauga County woman sentenced to prison for fatally stabbing her boyfriend.
Vegas Contorno was convicted of manslaughter in 2017. Her attorneys have been fighting through the appeals court ever since.
Friday, the Alabama Supreme Court denied Contorno’s request to review her conviction. The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the circuit court’s action in August 2018.
In 2015, Contorno was charged with murder after stabbing her boyfriend, Remington Foradori, in the heart with a kitchen knife.
Contorno told jurors she was in the fight of her light during a domestic struggle when she picked up the knife for protection. The state argued Contorno was the initial aggressor.
The jury returned guilty verdict for manslaughter, a lesser-included offense. Contorno was later sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum punishment.
Contorno’s attorney, Jeff Duffy, told WSFA 12 News they are extremely disappointed the Court chose not to review their case. Duffy does not anticipate further appeal.
Currently, Contorno has served more than one year of her sentence and is scheduled to go before the Alabama Parole Board in 2023.
