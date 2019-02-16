Auburn Police releases identity of officer shot during traffic stop of robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has confirmed the identity of the Officer shot in an incidenty last night following a robbery attempt on Opelika rd.
Officer Justin Sanders sustained serious injuries during a traffic stop of a robbery suspect in the 1100 block of Opelika Road Friday night.
Officer Sanders is a five year veteran of law enforcement and is assigned as a Patrol Officer. He is a native of the Auburn Community and a graduate of Auburn High School.
Officer Sanders was initially transported by ambulance to the East Alabama Medical Center. He was later transported to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, where he remains in stable condition and recovers from his injuries.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.