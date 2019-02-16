Auburn Police releases identity of officer shot during traffic stop of robbery suspect

By Julie Waldock | February 16, 2019 at 5:06 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 5:06 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Auburn Police Division has confirmed the identity of the Officer shot in an incidenty last night following a robbery attempt on Opelika rd.

Officer Justin Sanders sustained serious injuries during a traffic stop of a robbery suspect in the 1100 block of Opelika Road Friday night.

Officer Sanders is a five year veteran of law enforcement and is assigned as a Patrol Officer. He is a native of the Auburn Community and a graduate of Auburn High School.

Officer Sanders was initially transported by ambulance to the East Alabama Medical Center. He was later transported to UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, where he remains in stable condition and recovers from his injuries.

“We are thankful for the staff at East Alabama Medical Center for all they did to save Officer Sanders. We are very proud of the bravery he displayed in attempting to arrest someone dangerous to this community. We are humbled by the outpouring of public support; we are also very proud and appreciative of the dozens of law enforcement personnel who responded within minutes to aid in preventing further violence by those responsible. More than anything, we are thankful that Justin will recover."
- Auburn Police Chief Paul Register

