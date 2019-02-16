Auburn Police releases identity of officer shot during traffic stop of robbery suspect

“We are thankful for the staff at East Alabama Medical Center for all they did to save Officer Sanders. We are very proud of the bravery he displayed in attempting to arrest someone dangerous to this community. We are humbled by the outpouring of public support; we are also very proud and appreciative of the dozens of law enforcement personnel who responded within minutes to aid in preventing further violence by those responsible. More than anything, we are thankful that Justin will recover."

- Auburn Police Chief Paul Register