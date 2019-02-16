Columbus moms appear on Steve Harvey after heartwarming bond over daughter’s hair

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two mothers from the Chattahoochee Valley have gotten national attention after a Facebook post over proper hair care landed them a spot on Steve Harvey’s television show.
Columbus residents Stephanie Hollifield and her husband became foster parents to now 2-year-old Haley when she was just seven weeks old.
As Haley has gotten older, Stephanie struggled to tame her hair in a way that lasted throughout the day.
She says that she had tried every recommendation and everything she could think of, but each morning was still a difficult process for both mother and daughter.
Stephanie said “The voices of all the women who had taken their time to tell me the importance of taking care of my daughter’s hair rang in my ears.”
So, in November, Stephanie reached out to Facebook for tips anyone could give her.
A sympathetic mother, Monica Hunter, who had never met Stephanie or Haley, reached out and offered to come to the Hollifield’s home for a lesson.
Hunter gave Stephanie her best advice, headbands, combs and hair products to walk her through how to style her daughter’s hair, asking for nothing in return.
In a Facebook post, Stephanie said that by the time Hunter left, she had more confidence in fixing her daughter’s hair.
Stephaie says “In our country, where everything seems so divisive, her quiet act of kindness spoke loudly to people from all walks of life.”
The two have since struck up a friendship which they were able to show on the Steve Harvey show yesterday. Take a look:
For more on the story you can visit Stephanie’s blog Momstrosity
