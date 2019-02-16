Former president and first lady to attend Presidents’ Day event

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Monday is Presidents’ Day and you have the chance to spend it with our 39th president.
The Jimmy Carter National Historic Site will host former President Jimmy Carter and former First Lady Rosalynn.
They will be at Plains High School where they will answer questions from students across Georgia.
Beth Wright, Chief of Interpretation, said this year they are doing something a little different for the event.
“This year we’re actually doing questions from students across the state of Georgia. So, they sent questions to our education specialist and the students will actually be asking the questions of the president and Mrs. Carter. So things about the presidency or just general life,” said Wright.
Seating for the event will start at 10 a.m. and the event will begin at 11 a.m. at Plains High School.
Afterward, the former president and Mrs. Carter will be available to autograph their books.
The event is free and open to the public.
