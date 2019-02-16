Auburn police officer shot, search underway for suspect

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn police officer was shot multiple times Friday night and a search is underway for a suspect in the shooting, according to Auburn police.
Police are searching for Christopher James Wallace, 28, who police say fled the scene in a Jeep Liberty with Barbour County, Alabama license plate 6AB5267. He was reportedly wearing a camo hoodie. A woman was also reportedly in the vehicle with him.
According to police, around 5:30 p.m. Friday officers were responding to a business robbery on Dean Road and police had a description of a vehicle. The officer stopped the vehicle and during the traffic stop, he was shot multiple times near the Dollar General on Opelika Road. The vehicle then fled the scene.
The officer was transported to a hospital, and police say he was alert and talking.
There is a massive law enforcement presence at the Dollar General. There is police tape around the parking lot and there are markers down that appear to indicate shell casings are on the ground. The crime scene tape was also extended to the neighboring O’Reilly Auto Parts and AutoZone Auto Parts businesses.
An ambulance was seen leaving the scene with a police escort.
Police are redirecting traffic in the area. According to WSFA Anchor/Reporter Sally Pitts, who is at the scene, part of Opelika Road from Gentry to Niffers is closed.
Auburn police, Opelika police, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
