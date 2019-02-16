Heavy police presence on Wire Rd. in Auburn as authorities continue search for shooting suspect

By Olivia Gunn | February 15, 2019 at 10:58 PM EST - Updated February 15 at 11:06 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - There is a large police presence on Wire Road as authorities continue their search for the suspect accused of shooting an Auburn police officer Friday evening.

According to Auburn University’s emergency notification system, shots were fired near the university’s vet school. The school was previously on lock down.

Auburn police have given an ‘all clear’ and police presence will continue off campus across from the College of Veterinary Medicine.

The public is advised to avoid the area.

