Man dies a week after being shot at Buena Vista Rd. apartment in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - An early February shooting at a Columbus apartment has turned deadly after the victim has passed away from his injuries.
24-year-old Ronnie Brooke, Jr. was shot at Parkchester Apartments on Buena Vista Rd. on Feb. 8.
Brooke was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment of his injuries.
Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says Brooke died as a result of his injuries yesterday, Feb. 15.
This is a developing story. Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for more details.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.