Warm & Wet Week Ahead...

Sun decided to peek out Saturday afternoon, but it’s not going to last. Warm front will pass through overnight bringing more clouds and showers for Sunday, especially in the evening hours tomorrow, along with highs once again getting into the mid-70s. Cold front will push through Sunday night bringing rain overnight Sunday into Monday morning. Looks like Tuesday is the coolest day with highs struggling to reach the mid-50s. Huge warm up for the 2nd half of the week, with highs threatening 80F, however, it does look wet with rain chances likely Wednesday into possibly next weekend.