Water removed from Springer Opera House in Columbus following flooding; damage being assessed

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The basement of the Springer Opera House in Columbus experienced flooding this week with up to three feet of water.
Paul Pierce, the producing artistic director at the Springer, says a water supply pipe in front of the building ruptured.
Pierce says water from the broken pipe flowed into the basement of the Springer causing it to flood. As of Friday, the water has been removed from the basement along with mud and silk. Items that were in the basement have been removed to assess the damage.
Pierce says the electrical panels and switches in the basement will need to be rebuilt.
He says the good news is that the two air conditioners that operate the main theater in the Springer are still working.
