Auburn to hold special election to renew taxes

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Head up Auburn Residents- Lee County will hold a special election on Feb. 19 to renew some existing county and district taxes.
The election concerns the move of renewing special ad valorem/property taxes benefitting local schools and the Lee County Youth Development Center (LCYDC). Residents will consider renewing four taxes:
- 1 mill countywide (or 10 cents on each $100), which is divided between the three school districts in Lee County—Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and the Lee County School Board.
- 4 mill countywide (or 40 cents on each $100), which is divided between the three school districts in Lee County—Auburn City Schools, Opelika City Schools and the Lee County School Board.
- 3 mill District 2 (or 30 cents on each $100), which benefits Auburn City Schools.
- 1 ½ mill Juvenile Law Enforcement (or 15 cents on each $100), which benefits neglected, delinquent and dependent children through supporting the efforts of the LCYDC.
Officials explain that no new taxes are contemplated in this election. The vote simply renews the existing appropriation of funds that go toward the school systems and centers. They say voting “yes” on Feb. 19 will ensure these funds continue to be allocated.
They also are reminding residents that they may have different polling places for this county election than they would have for a normal municipal election.
You can find more information about your polling place at: myinfo.alabamavotes.gov.
