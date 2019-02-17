Auburn man killed after motorcycle crashes into tree

AUBURN, AL (WSFA) - An Auburn man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
According to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris, the crash happened in the 400 block of Summertree Drive, at around 8:37 p.m. Dalton Wayne Edwards, 27, died when the motorcycle he was driving left the roadway and hit a tree. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was killed instantly.
According to Harris, Edwards was not wearing a helmet. He was the only person on the motorcycle.
The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Auburn Police Department.
