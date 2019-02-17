Columbus Community comes together to hand out food to those in need

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- On Saturday, more than 200 volunteers in the Chattahoochee valley gathered together in an effort to try and help those in need in our area.
The Community Warriors organized the giveaway with help from from Subway, Zaxby’s, Pita, Popeye’s and a few other local restaurants.
People started lining up as early as 4:00 AM this morning to receive some of the donations. Leaders say they gave away more than 1,000 boxes of food to residents in need.
