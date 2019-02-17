Family and friends remember Columbus shooting victim, Ronnie Brooks Jr.

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus family is coming together to remember a loved one who died on Friday from injuries caused by a shooting last week.
24-year-old Ronnie Brooks, Jr., also known as Boobie, was shot on Parkchester Drive, off Buena Vista Road, on February 8th.
He was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional for treatment, but has now passed away from those injuries, according to Muscogee County coroner, Buddy Bryan.
On Saturday, family and friends gathered on Terminal Court to remember Brooks, lighting candles, saying prayers, and releasing balloons.
His sister says it was a senseless act of gun violence that took the life of her brother, and she will never be the same.
“When he left here yesterday, a part of me left. My heart is gong to forever feel empty in that spot. I just ain’t going to ever get over it. I miss you Boobie, and I love you forever,” said Porshia Mahone, sister of the victim.
Others in attendance called for the community to wake up, and put the guns down.
“We are killing each other daily. When will it stop?” spoke Ashley Mcrae.
Brooks leaves behind a small child. The fatal case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.