Multi-employer job fair to be held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Looking for a job? Good news- A multi-employer job fair is being held in Columbus this week.
Unemployment Eliminators, LLC will host their Winter Job Fair on Tuesday, February 19th from 9:00 AM to 12:00PM at the Columbus Georgia Convention and Trade Center. This no-cost event is open to the public.
Local Job-seekers will have the opportunity to network with many employers seeking individuals to fill their open positions.
Fair officials say the employers will be recruiting in a variety of fields including healthcare, information technology, customer service, marketing, financial, corrections, and sales. They say there are more than 1,500 job openings.
Job seekers are urged to dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes. For more information visit Unemploymenteliminators.com
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.