New Columbus Gym opens for children with special needs

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Kids from all across the Chattahoochee Valley gathered for a day full of fun at Sunday’s grand opening of the S.T.A.R. Kid’s Gym.
The new Sensory Training And Recreation or S.T.A.R. Kid’s Gym is intended to be a learning and play space for children with special needs.
The gym specializes in cognitive, emotional, social, and motor development through fun, play experiences.
The facilities feature 3 interactive areas to promote different activities such as motor skills, focus, or writing skills. The gym also has a number of features to help sensory stimulation such rock walls, sensory bins, swings, ball pits, and more.
Leaders say the gym can not only help the kids with functional task such as tying a shoe or reading a book but that it can also help to promote social participation, self-regulation, self-esteem, and self-confidence.
Leaders say whether the child does or does not have a medical diagnosis, special education, or any kind of disability, they are all encouraged to come explore, play, and learn at S.T.A.R. Kid’s Gym.
Founder, Brittney Easley says the gym provides several services without the difficulty of insurance claims and adjustments. The gym is open for kids up to age 16.
