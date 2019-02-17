R.E.M. blasts Trump for retweeting video using song ‘Everybody Hurts’ to mock Democrats

(CNN) - R.E.M. may be known as "Happy Shiny People" -- but that's not the case when it comes to President Trump.
The alternative rockers voicing their disdain that Trump retweeted a snarky video clip from his State of the Union address that features the band's early '90s song "Everybody Hurts."
The earnest ballad plays over clips of Democrats looking none too pleased with the speech.
R.E.M. took to Twitter posting this message on Friday.
"World Leader PRETEND!!! Congress, Media--ghost this faker!!! Love, R.E.M."
The group's song "World Leader Pretend" includes the lyrics, "I raised the wall and I will be the one to knock it down."
R.E.M. bassist Mike Mills also took to Twitter, blasting Carpe Donktum, the memester who created the video and Trump, calling them both a name we can't use here.
The clip was removed from the president's account but can still be found elsewhere.
In 2015, then candidate Trump was blasted by the band’s lead singer, Michael Stipe, for playing "It's the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)," on the campaign trail.
The Athens, Ga.-based foursome was one of the country's top rock bands through the 1980s and '90s.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.