South AL man wanted for questioning in shooting death of woman

GENEVA COUNTY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama law enforcement officials are searching for a man wanted for questioning in the shooting death of a Samson woman.
According to Alabama State Bureau of Investigation Lt. Heath Carpenter, officials are looking for James Chadwick Green, 45 of Samson.
The Samson Police Department responded Saturday to a firearm assault in the 500 block of Pullum Street around 11:52 a.m., Carpenter said.
When officers arrived, they found Sarah Cooper, 33, suffering from a gunshot wound. Cooper was transported to Wiregrass Medical Center in Geneva, and later died of her injuries.
Carpenter said Green fled the scene and his current location is unknown. He was last seen driving a red 2017 Toyota truck with an Alabama license plate that reads "CHAD1” in the area of Samson.
Green is listed as 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds. Carpenter said he typically wears a goatee and ball cap. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information of Green’s whereabouts or his vehicle is asked to notify law enforcement.
