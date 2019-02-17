Work Week Still Looks Wet

Showers will be on the increase tonight, as a cold front moves in from the northwest. Temps will fall into the 50s overnight as a result. Looking like a wet start to Monday, but showers will clear out before lunch time, and I’m expecting sunshine for Monday afternoon, and temps should rebound into the 60s. Clouds will return Monday night out ahead of our next rain maker, and the cold will stay, with Showers returning Tuesday morning. Tuesday looks cold, but warm weather will return for the 2nd half of the week. Rain chances will be in the forecast every day as we’re stuck between a trough anchored over the western US, and a strong Caribbean High, with moisture funneling in between. Cold front will bring an end to the rainy pattern next Sunday, but could bring strong storms with it.