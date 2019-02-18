Another gloomy week ahead

Any showers from this morning will fade away this afternoon, but return to the forecast by tomorrow and rain chances will remain in the forecast through the weekend as the recent unsettled pattern refuses to budge. By Wednesday, a surge of warmer air will push temperatures well into the 70s for the latter half of the week. The steady stream of moisture coming in over the next several days coupled with the balmier air in place will foster a chance of thunderstorms in the coming days as well. May not see much in the way of anymore sunshine after today until NEXT week.