Ft. Benning MWR hosting Employment Readiness Hiring Fair
By Alex Jones | February 18, 2019 at 9:38 AM EST - Updated February 18 at 9:40 AM

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - If you’re on the hunt for a new job, Fort Benning is gearing up to help you find one.

Fort Benning’s MWR will be hosting a hiring fair with several employers in varying fields.

The event will take place in the ACS Annex behind the PX on March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The fair is free and open to the public and will feature employers like:

Those looking to apply only need to bring a positive attitude, smile and several copies of their resume.

Organizers also suggest that you “dress to impress” as employers may be looking to hire on the spot.

Click on any of the employers above for more information on their companies. For more information of the fair, call (706) 791-3579.

