Ft. Benning MWR hosting Employment Readiness Hiring Fair

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - If you’re on the hunt for a new job, Fort Benning is gearing up to help you find one.
Fort Benning’s MWR will be hosting a hiring fair with several employers in varying fields.
The event will take place in the ACS Annex behind the PX on March 19 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The fair is free and open to the public and will feature employers like:
- Bank of America
- Columbia County School District
- Home Depot
- BAE Systems
- IHG Army Hotels
- Kelly Services
- Georgia Department of Labor
- Augusta Medical Prison
- Augusta Marriott at the Convention Center
- Booz Allen Hamilton
- Virginia Systems & Technology, Inc. (VaST)
- Georgia Department of Public Safety
- Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)
- Non-Appropriated Funds (NAF)
Those looking to apply only need to bring a positive attitude, smile and several copies of their resume.
Organizers also suggest that you “dress to impress” as employers may be looking to hire on the spot.
Click on any of the employers above for more information on their companies. For more information of the fair, call (706) 791-3579.
