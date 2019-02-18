Harris County School District to open new HOPE center to help students, families in need

HAMILTON, GA (WTVM) -The Harris County School District (HCSD) is stepping up to help better their students and community. On Thursday, the district will host a grand opening for their new HOPE center
The HCSD says they acquired the new facility In an effort to offer additional support to students and families in the community who are in need.
“It is the vision of the Harris County School District to offer a myriad of services and resources to the students and families at the new HOPE Center,” said HCSD’s Social Worker LaChandra Brundage. “The Center will offer a clothing/food pantry, educational, and career opportunities for students and families, homeless services for students, and much more.”
Leaders say the name HOPE is an acronym for ‘Helping Our People Excel,’ which is what they want to achieve at the center.
The public is invited to an all-day, drop-in Open House with a ribbon cutting for the new facility on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. The center also welcomes donations of resources and/or services.
The new HOPE Center is located at 106 Mountain Creek Drive in Hamilton, Ga.
