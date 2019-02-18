New bill could expand 3 historic Georgia sites

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVM) - A new bill is currently working its way through Congress and if it passes it could mean a large expansion for three of Georgia’s most popular national historic sites.
To start, the bill would grow the Ocmulgee National Monument in Macon to roughly 2,800 acres- four times its current size.
The measure would also allow the Fort Frederica National Monument on St. Simons Island to grow to 305 acres. This would only be made possible by removing a 250-acre limit Congress imposed in the 1950s.
Finally, the Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, located north of Atlanta, would gain 8 new acres- some of which contain historic Georgia structures.
This bill is the largest public lands bill Congress has considered in a decade. So far, it has passed the Senate and is now pending in the House.
Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson says the bill would help “preserve the rich, historical significance and archaeological heritage of some of Georgia’s oldest landmarks.”
Photo courtesy of the Ocmulgee National Monument Facebook
