No End In Sight For Rainy Weather...

Extended period of wet weather is ahead for our area, with at least a chance of rain every day as southwesterly flow dominates our weather pattern. Clouds will roll back in tonight, and rain chances will gradually increase with showers moving in by sunrise tomorrow. To make matters worse, ENE winds will bring cold air from the Carolina’s, engulfing us in the cold air wedge tomorrow, as a result, temps will fall into the 40s, and we’ll likely stay in the 40s tomorrow. Probably want to stay inside. Southerly winds will warm us back up Wednesday-Sunday, but rain will remain unfortunately. Wouldn’t be surprised if we got to 80F towards the weekend. Strong T-Storms remain a possibility on Sunday. Too early to worry about specifics.