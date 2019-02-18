One person dead following shooting near Hwy. 131 in Barbour Co.

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - At least one person is dead following a shooting near Hwy. 131 in Barbour County over the weekend.
The shooting occurred in the area of Hwy. 131 on Saturday, Feb. 16 just outside of Eufaula city limits.
Officers with the Eufaula Police Department responded until a Barbour County deputy could arrive to the scene.
One person died at Medical Center Barbour as a result of suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
The Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this situation.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call BCSO at (334) 775-3434.
