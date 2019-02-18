Opelika police investigating armed robbery on Pepperell Pkwy.

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a business on Pepperell Pkwy.
Officers responded to the Dollar General in the 3700 block of Pepperell Pkwy. at approximately 8:10 p.m.
The cashier reported to officers that a man in all black clothing entered the store before pulling out a firearm and demanding money from the register.
The suspect fled on foot in an unknown direction.
No injuries were reported in this case.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact OPD at (334) 705-5200.
