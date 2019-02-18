34th annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The 34th annual Black History Month Observance Breakfast was held in Columbus Monday morning.
The breakfast honors individuals, organizations, and communities for significant contributions to and recognition of African American History.
“It has been a vision of his [Sanford Bishop] for this breakfast to come to fruition, and it has,” said committee member Reginald Thompson. “And every year it gets bigger and better and more people support it. It is a sell out event every year and we do thank the citizens of Columbus for making it successful every year.”
Proceeds from the breakfast program will be utilized to benefit local charitable organizations in the Columbus metropolitan area.
