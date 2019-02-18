UPDATE: New details released in murder of Columbus man who died a week after being shot

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus police have released new details in the murder of a man who died from his injuries a week after being shot.
Officers responded to the Emergency Room of Piedmont Columbus Regional on Feb. 8 to find 24-year-old Ronnie Brooks, Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.
Investigators learned that Brooks was taken to the hospital in a dark grey 2012 Nissan Altima driven by someone claiming to be a friend.
The person claiming to be a friend told investigators he was with Brooks when he was shot on Decatur Ct. when he got out of the car to speak to an unknown man who then shot him and ran away.
The friend told investigators he put Brooks into his car and drove him to the hospital.
Investigators do not believe the friend was being truthful.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Columbus Police Department investigators at (706) 225-4367.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.