Veterans Parkway and Moon Road construction comes to an end

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After nearly 5 long years, north Columbus drivers can celebrate- construction has been completed on Veterans Pkwy. and Moon Rd.
The project, originally started in 2014, widened the highway from 2 to 5 lanes and added new grass medians making the roads safer and easier to navigate.
The area may look a little different now without the cones, barriers, and lane closures. However, Local drivers say they wont miss the construction at all, they’re happy with the finished product.
“I think it looks really good. I think that it took a really long time, but now that the lanes are clearer," said driver Ashley Bush.
“It’s way more area so you can move around and It’s way more space- I get places extra fast and I don’t have to rush anymore " said driver Chris Harris.
G-DOT says they appreciate the community’s patience and understands the length of the project was taxing.
“We understand that it was an inconvenience for a great deal of the time, but we really appreciate that people hung in there with us," said Penny Brooks a G-DOT representative.
G-DOT says all that’s left now is minor touch ups such as painting the roads and synchronizing traffic signals.
