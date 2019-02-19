Columbus City Council approves grant for repairs at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus City Council approved a large emergency purchase to help make repairs to A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium before football season.
During a review of the stadium with the engineering department and public works, they noticed there was a loss of soil due to erosion.
The 15,000-seat stadium has been a part of Columbus for decades.
Last December, public works completed a demolition at the stairwells and bleachers to further investigate the problem.
They also found problems underneath the concrete bleachers and areas between the press box and bleachers.
“We have some concerns regarding erosion with the stadium, and so we had gotten with the engineering department back in October of 2018 because we had some concerns," said Holli Browder, director of Columbus Parks and Recreation. "Engineering was able to come in for us as well as public works from the city and take a look at it for us and got some outside contractors to come in.”
Repairs now include things like resealing cracks and joints to prevent water damage., filling large holes, and tearing down and replacing certain stairwells--- costing a total $300,000.
“Weather plays a big role as well with us coming into spring time with spring showers,” said Browder.
Big collegiate football games are held there like the Fort Valley and Albany State game, known as the Fountain City Classic. The Tuskegee and Morehouse Classic also takes place at the stadium.
Columbus Parks and Recreation hopes to get the stadium back in good shape before the next kickoff.
